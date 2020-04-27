Taapsee Pannu Can't Stop Laughing At This 'Pink' BTS Throwback Picture

Several celebrities are taking to their social media to share throwback pictures and their old pictures during the current lockdown. Taaapsee Pannnu also became the latest entrant in the long list. Taapsee Pannu recently took to her Instagram stories to share one such old behind the scenes photo from her movie Pink.

Taapsee Pannu shared the throwback behind the scenes picture on her Instagram story. The picture was originally shared by producer Ronnie Lahiri on his Instagram stories. In the picture, Taapsee Pannu and her co-stars are seen giving weird facial expressions in the hilarious picture. Taapsee Pannu and other co-stars are in the background and Amitabh Bachchan is seen sitting at the front in a serious look. From the looks of the picture, Amitabh Bachchan seems to be reading something while Taapsee Pannu is in a funny mood at the back. She captioned the picture by saying, ”Expressions” with a few smiling emojis. The picture is taken four years back on the sets of her movie Pink.

See the picture here

The social thriller Pink released in the year 2016. Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan played the lead roles in the movie. The movie also featured Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee in pivotal roles. The film was a hit at the box office and it also received widespread critical acclaim. The film is also being remade in South Indian film industry.

What's next for Taapsee?

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the movie Thappad. The movie was directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film was received well by audience and critics alike. She previously worked with Anubhav Sinha in 2018 movie Mulk. Taapsee Pannu has several films lined up to work on once the quarantine gets over. She will be seen in projects like Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dilruba, Navvevaru, etc. She is also expected to play Mithali Raj in her biopic.

