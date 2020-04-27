Taapsee Pannu Keeps 'the Madness Alive', Shares A #QuarantinePost From Archive

Taapsee Pannu has been sharing throwback pictures while being in the COVID-19 lockdown. Taapsee Pannu recently reminisced her days shooting for the film Badla in Glasglow. She shared a picture with the director Sujoy Ghosh and shared that the two can talk about an array of issues. Taapsee Pannu like most Bollywood actors has been under lockdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The Saand Ki Aankh actor has been very active on her social media as she shares a throwback quarantine post from her archive frequently.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Looks Back At Moving-to-new-apartment Day, Recalls It As 'a Defining Moment'

Taapsee Pannu’s post

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Wants To Make A List Of Places To Visit After The Lockdown Ends

Taapsee Pannu took to her social media and shared a picture with the director Sujoy Ghosh, who has directed the movie Badla. In the picture the duo can be seen having a conversion, however, it is unclear who is speaking and who is listening. In the post, Taapsee Pannu mentions, ‘A day before we kick started the shoot of Badla in Glasgow. Just like this picture one can never guess who is directing who, who is the one talking n who is listening. But one thing is for sure the 2 ppl here love to have a conversation n that can range from the hair issues of this man to food issues of the woman.’ [sic]

In the post, Taapsee Pannu mentioned how she first met the Badla director five years back. She also wrote how they can keep the conversation alive, irrespective of the topic. Taapsee Pannu mentioned, ‘5 years back when we met each other for the first time we never knew that THIS will be the film we will end up working on together but now that we have, we surely know there will be many more times we shall surprise each other not just with films together but with more useless topics of never ending conversations. Keeping the madness alive. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost’ [sic]

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Shares A Throwback Pic Reminiscing The Day She Accepted Her Flaws

Taapsee Pannu's movie

Taapsee Pannu was last seen essaying the role of Amrita in the Anubhav Sinha directed film Thappad. She has previously worked with the director in the 2018 film Mulk. Last year, Taapsee Pannu was a part of four films that did great at the box office. She was seen essaying the role of Naina Sethi in Badla as well as the role of Sapna Desai in Game Over.

Taapsee Pannu’s much-anticipated film Mission Mangal alongside Akshay Kumar featured her playing the role of Kritika Aggarwal. She won many hearts as she played the role of Prakashi Tomar, world’s oldest sharp shoot. She was seen playing the role alongside actor Bhumi Pednekar in the movie Saand Ki Aankh.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Shares Never-seen-before BTS Video From The Sets Of 2018 Film 'Soorma'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.