Taapsee Pannu Looks Back At Moving-to-new-apartment Day, Recalls It As 'a Defining Moment'

Continuing the series of throwback posts while locked inside amid the coronavirus pandemic, Manmarziyaan actor Taapsee Pannu has shared another endearing anecdote from her life. In the update posted by the actor on her social media account, she can be seen posing in front of her apartment door on the day she had first moved in. Taapsee pointed out the big bird-shaped logo of her initials 'TP' instead of a nameplate outside the blue door that she had always wanted and spoke about the big step through the caption.

Have a look:

Reminiscing the day, Taapsee shared, "This is the day I had my apartment in Mumbai ready, with all interior work done. It was strange that when I left for the shoot of Manmarziyaan I left from the old apartment I had taken on rent when I first moved to Mumbai n by the time I finished shooting the film n came back I entered the new apartment. Like a new chapter began just like that."

She went on to add that her family made sure that moving out is a memorable experience for her by ensuring that everything went well.

Taapsee ended the caption on an empowering note as she spoke about the 'defining moment' when she felt that she now had her own space. The actor revealed, "That’s the blue door that I wanted for my home n keeping the ambition flying high I always wanted a logo instead of a name plate outside my house. Seeing it all come together for the first time was definitely a defining moment in a girl’s life who wanted to create her own space which she can look at everytime she sets an ambitious goal and feel ‘it’s possible’."

On the work front

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the murder mystery Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey, the athletic drama Rashmi Rocket opposite Aparshakti Khurana and the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu as cricketer Mithali Raj. In addition, Taapsee will team with actor Tahir Raj Bhasin for the drama Looop Lapeta, which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Run Lola Run.

