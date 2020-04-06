Taapsee Pannu Celebrates 7 Years In Bollywood With A Throwback Photo

Taapsee Pannu has been acting for over a decade now. She started her acting career back in the year 2010 and made her Bollywood debut with the comedy flick Chashme Baddoor. She has been a part of several films that revolve around social issues. Recently, the Mission Mangal actor took to her social media handle and posted a throwback photo.

Taapsee Pannu shares this throwback photo

Taking to her social media handle, Taapsee Pannu posted a photo, which is a still from her first Hindi film Chashme Baddoor. She captioned this photo saying, “5th April 2013... it’s been exactly 7 years! Must say I looked like a different human being altogether. And in a lot of ways, I actually was. Not many people had any belief in the fact that things can go THIS far from there, not even myself."

"When I started acting 10 years back it felt like I was in some sort of rush to reach somewhere, but from this point onwards in 2013 I slowed down to enjoy and LIVE this journey every single day. Slow and steady was how I wanted my journey ahead and I am happy I didn’t lose patience on my way.”

She further talked about how things are with her now and said, “I think what I enjoyed the most was that I was getting surprised at every single step coz things weren’t really planned nor I was following a set path. 7 years later I think I am going to continue doing the same coz as people say “chalti gaadi ka bonnet nahi kholna chahiye”. Today I shall raise a toast and a toast 🥂 to this journey I am proud of! CHEERS!”

