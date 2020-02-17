These Movies Of Taapsee Pannu Will Take You On A Laughter Parade

Taapsee Pannu is all set to break patriarchal norms with yet another serious drama based on domestic violence. The film is named as 'Thappad' and it also stars Sushil Dahiya, Ram Kapoor and more. The movie is going to be released on February 28, 2020.

While the star keeps on giving hits after hits, her fans have a hard time deciding which of her movies are better than the others. From Baby, Naam Shabana, Pink to Manmarziyaan, Saand Ki Aankh and more, the actor has stolen hearts in every role that she adorned. While proving her excellence in every genre, she has done some of the most wondrous comedy movies. Here is a list of Tapsee's comedy movies that have made the audience go on a laughing spree.

Taapsee Pannu's comedy movies

Dil Juunglee (2018)

Starring Taapsee Pannu alongside Saqib Saleem the romantic comedy-drama has many hilarious moments that make it viewers laugh out loud. The movie based on a relationship between an aspiring actor and an English teacher. Although Dil Junnglee had a cliche storyline, it still managed to keep the audience entertained.

Running Shaadi (2017)

Today, on February 17, 2020, Running Shaadi completes two years of its release. This fun and entertaining movie are based on marriage which is filled with humour in unexpected places. The movie failed to be a hit but it earned a lot of love from the people who watched it. The rom-com film also stars Amit Sadh.

Chashme Baddoor (2013)

This movie is special for the fans of Taapsee as she made her grand debut in the Hindi film industry. This comedy movie is based on three friends who fall in love with a girl and try to woo her. Although, the movie did not do well in theatres but masses enjoyed Pannu's acting and the hilarious jokes. The movie also stars Ali Zafar, Siddharth, Divyenndu, Rishi Kapoor and more.

Judwaa 2 (2017)

Reprising the iconic Salman Khan movie Judwaa, the sequel of the movie portrays a similar storyline. Casting Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. The comedy-drama became a sensational hit of the year and fans loved the newer version of the twin drama.

