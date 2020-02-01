Taapsee Pannu Expresses Her Opinion On 'Kabir Singh' Being Compared To 'Thappad'

Taapsee Pannu is one of the few Bollywood actors who has always been critically acclaimed for essaying strong female protagonists. Now the actor is all set for the release of her upcoming movie Thappad, in which she will again be seen portraying a headstrong role. Thappad trailer was released recently. It depicts how a girl wants a divorce from her husband after getting slapped by him at a party.

As soon as the trailer was released, netizens started a whole new debate by comparing Thappad with Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. Netizens were reminded of Shahid Kapoor slapping Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh. People started discussing how Taapsee’s upcoming movie is a slap to Kabir Singh.

The leading lady of the movie, Taapsee, in an interview, expressed how she feels about people comparing Kabir Singh and Thappad. The Pink actor said that no one in the film industry makes a film to slap one another. She also added that Kabir Singh was not just about slapping and she wants people to stop making Thappad all about Kabir Singh.

Taapsee Pannu further went on to reveal that they started working on Thappad before Kabir Singh came. She mentioned that Kabir Singh is not the only movie that has normalised domestic violence and that many other Bollywood movies are also guilty of it. Taapsee asserted that it is the time for the narratives of the movies to change.

Although Kabir Singh was a massive hit at the Box Office, it was condemned by many for being a misogynistic movie. Thappad trailer has left fans intrigued about the movie. Read on to know more about the film.

About the movie Thappad:

Thappad is an upcoming drama film helmed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Thappad stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in prominent roles. It is scheduled to release on February 28, 2020.

Watch the Thappad trailer:

