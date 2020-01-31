Taapsee Pannu's On Kabir Singh's Character: You Cannot Say, 'It's Okay To Be Flawed'

Last seen in the biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu is all set to return to the big screen in the upcoming Anubhav Sinha directorial, Thappad. The trailer of Thappad was shared online only a few hours ago on January 31, 2020. The upcoming film will be about domestic violence and how it ruins relationships. Recently, Taapsee Pannu discussed the film in an interview with a news organisation. During the interview, the actor spoke up against Kabir Singh's lead character and stated that it was not okay to just be flawed.

Taapsee Pannu's reply to Sandeep Vanga's comment on flawed characters

Upon its release, Shahid Kapoor's character drama, Kabir Singh, received a lot of criticism from audiences and critics. This was due to the fact that the lead protagonist was not only flawed in his mannerisms, but also violent. Replying to the critics, the director of Kabir Singh, Sandeep Vanga, stated that it was okay for a character to be flawed.

During her interview with the news organisation, Taapsee Pannu replied to the comments made by Sandeep Vanga and voiced her disagreement with his statement. Taapsee Pannu stated that there was no problem in having flawed characters. She added that she herself had played flawed characters in a lot of films and had even worked as an antagonist before.

However, according to Taapsee Pannu, a flawed character needs to have a certain kind of redemption, or result, or reciprocation, or one has to have a ramification for his or her deeds. She then added that it was not right to say that it was okay to be flawed. Further, Taapsee stated that everyone wants to feel that it is heroic to be flawed, but according to her, it is not. She added that in a country like India, where the masses even copy the hairstyle of their favourite hero, it becomes too dangerous to send the wrong message, as the impact of cinema on society is massive.

Thappad is set to release on February 28, 2020. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is produced by Bhushan Kumar. Alongside, Taapsee Pannu, Thappad will also star Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvee Azmi, Kumud Mishra, Dia Mirza and Sushil Dahiya in prominent roles.

