Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' Poster Is A Copy Of Mexican Film 'After Lucia'?

Taapsee Pannu is currently on the top of her game with a number of movies lined up for 2020. Her upcoming film, Thappad has been one of the most trending topics currently as the makers have released a trailer of the film. Taapsee Pannu is featured in the film and it can be easily noticed that the makers have tried to take inspiration from the poster of a Mexican film, After Lucia. Both the posters a close-up shot of the lead actress in motion as they get hit. There have been no official announcements about the adaptation of the poster, but they sure look similar. Read more about Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film Thappad.

Befitting response to After Lucia Poster by Tapsee Didi #ThappadTrailer #Thappad pic.twitter.com/Ws1s1oSNui — Schemewala Raju (@1_ka_double) January 31, 2020

Taapsee Pannu's Thappad

Taapsee is going to be a part of Anubhav Sinha-directed Thappad where she will portray the role of a docile housewife. Speaking about her role to a publishing house, she said that she is a regular average housewife — a very docile character, the kind of housewife whose relationship is conditioned by patriarchal rules where she is taken for granted. Apart from Thappad, Pannu also has Rashmi Rocket, where she is going to be portray the role of a Gujarati athlete. Directed by Akarsh Khuranna, the film is going to be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvalla’s RSVP Movies.

Thappad trailer

Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai?

Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai?



Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai!#Thappadfirstlook pic.twitter.com/4WZGT4IXp8 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 30, 2020

