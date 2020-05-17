Taapsee Pannu Recalls Her TIFF Memories, Says 'What An Experience'; Check Out Her Post

Taapsee Pannu who is spending her quarantine period with sister Shagun Pannu shared a throwback picture. Taapsee Pannu and the entire cast of 2018 film Manmarziyan couldn’t have asked for more as the film got a prime-time gala presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Recalling the time when the entire team received an overwhelming response by the people, the Pink actor shared a memorable picture on social media.

Taapsee Pannu recalls her TIFF journey

Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram post and shared a picture where her co-actors, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan can be seen receiving appreciation from the people after the screening. While captioning the picture, Taapsee also mentioned that this was her first-ever love story film that gave her so much love ‘live’. She also mentioned that this was her quickest cross-continent journey where the entire crew was in Canada for exactly 40 hours.

Manmaziyaan is a love triangle with shades of Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Rumi (Taapsee) and Vicky (Vicky Kaushal), who are in love, are caught by Rumi's family and pressurized to get married. However, when Vicky refuses to commit, a marriage broker brings in Robbie (Abhishek) as a prospective suitor.

The first reviews have been out, and Manmarziyaan has been in praise for its performances and the plot, though they have one common complaint - too many songs in the film. As soon as Taapsee shared the post on her Instagram, scores of her fans also stormed the comment section with their takes on it. One of the users appreciated Taaspee's performance in the film and wrote her performance in the film was superb.

Another user lauded the storyline and wrote that he loved the movie which was a modern-day one along showcasing reality. A third user recalled his moment when he watched the film at the festival. He narrated a story where he mentioned how he was volunteering at the festival that year and suddenly had this shift open up and ended up watching his first-ever premiere show. He further appreciated the film and wrote that it was a fantastic film to be watched.

