Taapsee Pannu Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Vanity As She Gets 'back To Work'; See Pic

On Tuesday morning, Taapsee Pannu gave a sneak-peek into how her vanity looked like. As seen in the photo shared by Taapsee on her Instagram story, in her vanity, presumably her makeup room is all lightened up. It's only Taapsee's hand that's visible in the picture. However, a slighter glimpse of Taapsee's makeup artist with a mask can also be seen in the pic. Taapsee captioned the post as, "Let's do this. Back to work."

Meanwhile, recently Taapsee Pannu shared an adorable childhood picture of herself in which she is seen laughing away to glory, with her mother and sister, Shagun Pannu. Both the sisters look as adorable as ever and not to miss baby Taapsee Pannu's expression that steals the show in the pic. The Saand Ki Aankh actor also penned an amusing caption that read, "The constant and consistent expression/emotion. Shagun- why am I being clicked. Me- I am readyyyy. Mom- can someone please give me a reward/award for being able to manage both of them in one life/frame."

On July 2, actor Shruti Haasan also shared a glimpse of how her vanity looked like as she resumed shooting. Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha was papped by the media as she left home for a dubbing session. Abhishek Bachchan's pictures time and again surface on the internet as he leaves home for work.

Not only Bollywood, but celebs from the television industry have also resumed shooting. BTS pictures of Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani, Sriti Jha, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Shraddha Arya, among others surfaced on the internet. Actor Rashami Desai's clip from the sets of Naagin 4 also received many comments from fans.

What's next for Taapsee Pannu?

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the upcoming sports drama, Rashmi Rocket. The film will be helmed by Akarsh Khurana and will be jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in the movie, Shabaash Mithu, which is based on the real-life story of Indian Woman's Cricket team's captain Mithali Raj.

In December, Taapsee unveiled the intriguing poster of her film, Haseen Dillruba which created a stir amongst the audience. She will be seen opposite Vikrant Massey in the film. The movie is slated to hit the screens on September 18, 2020.

