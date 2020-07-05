Taapsee Pannu's Inflated Bill To Vidyut's Irked Tweet; A Look At Controversies Of The Week

On Monday, Vidyut Jammwal took to his social media to express disappointment with not being invited to the social media announcement of his forthcoming movie Khuda Hafiz. He called out the OTT platform for being biased and said, "A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation." (sic) Vidyut Jammwal's Twitter post also hinted towards the nepotism debate that gained momentum after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

Check out Vidyut Jammwal's Twitter post:

A BIG announcement for sure!!

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020

Besides Vidyut Jammwal, Kumal Kemmu too expressed his displeasure with getting avoided from the social media event. Kunal Kemmu took to his social media and said, "Love and respect are not demanded but earned. One doesn't become small if you don't receive that. Just give us an equal empty ground to play, we can also jump high." (sic) Although Kunal Kemmu did not call out names in his social media post, but the post hinted his disappointment clearly. For the unknown Kunal Keemu's long-stalled movie Lootcase would be releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Many Bollywood celebrities supported Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu over OTT platform snub. Actors like Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Tillotama Shome, among others, extended their support to Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal's Twitter post.

Taapsee Pannu complains of inflated electricity bill

Another celebrity who managed to grab the eyeballs this week was Taapsee Pannu, who complained about the inflated electricity bill. Taapsee Pannu took to her social media and slammed the energy providers by posting the screenshots of her inflated electricity bills.

Taapsee Pannu said, "3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill." (sic) Besides Taapsee Pannu, actors like Huma Qureshi and Vir Das also have complained about the insane rise in their electricity bill. Check out Taapsee Pannu's post:

Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt trolled on the internet

Anushka Sharma's recently released movie Bulbbul received flak over a song on social media. The song- Kalankini Radha, upset the netizens, who accused Anushka Sharma of insulting Hindu goddess Radha. Anushka Sharma, who produced the movie with her brother Karnesh Ssharma has not reacted to the accusations made by the social media users.

On Monday, it was revealed that Alia Bhatt's movie Sadak 2 would be directly releasing on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Following the announcement, the makers of Sadak 2 released the first look poster of the upcomer. Sadak 2 that stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead, is getting heavily criticised by social media users, who are claiming to boycott the film.

Theatre chain Carnival Cinemas react to movies skipping a theatrical release

On Monday, Disney Plus Hotstar announced that it would release seven Bollywood films on its platform. Hindi Movies namely Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, The Big Bull, Khuda Haafiz, Dil Bechara, and Lootcase will release on the platform from July 24 onwards. Soon after which, Carnival Cinemas, a famous theatres chain expressed their disappointment in a media interview with an online portal.

In the media interview, Mohan Umrotkar, CEO of Carnival Cinemas, said that he is disappointed that big-budgeted movies are opting for a digital release. He added that it is sad that filmmakers are opting for a digital release when the theatres are just a few weeks away from reopening. Carnival Cinemas' head lastly exclaimed that everyone in the entertainment industry must stand by each other during this tough time, only then will the industry flourish.

