Taapsee Pannu Messages THIS Popular Hollywood Actor On Instagram, Says 'I Love Him'

Popular Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu recently engaged in a tete-e-tete conversation with a leading broadcaster. In the engaging chat, the actor confessed that she is in love with a popular Hollywood actor. So much so that she messages the actor on social networking site Instagram. Here is all you need to know.

Also Read | 'Thappad' Trailer 2:Taapsee Pannu Hits Back With Call For Action, Asks You To Report Video

Taapsee Pannu messages this popular Hollywood actor

In the interview, a rather shy and blushy Taapsee Paanu revealed that she loves Robert Downey Jr. She further said that she 'loves him a lot, be it his costumes or be it his film'. She also revealed that she used to message Robert Downey Jr on social networking site Instagram. The actor, who also expressed her desire to play Iron Man in the Avengers series, previously had shared an enduring post, after it was revealed that Robert Downey Jr's character from the series might see a closure. In the social media post, Taapsee Pannu wrote: " I have serious doubts on my love for avengers after hearing this news ! #Avengers #NotHappy."

Check out the post:

I have serious doubts on my love for avengers after hearing this news ! #Avengers #NotHappy https://t.co/ljAmRwMxkJ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 26, 2018

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Thappad' Screening To Be Hosted By Top Directors

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Was Slapped THESE Many Times By Pavail Gulati For 'Thappad'

In the interesting interview, Taapsee Pannu talked about an array of things. From her first film to her time in the South Indian film industry, the actor impressed the audiences with her engaging track. The actor, who was last seen playing the role of an octogenarian in Tushar Hiranandani's Saand Ki Aankh, is gearing up for the release of Anubhav Sinha's Thappad.

The upcoming movie, starring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, and Tanvi Azmi in the lead, narrates the tale of an affluent couple, who face turbulence in their marriage. Thappad will mark the reunion of Sinha and Pannu, who previously worked together in Mulk (2018). The upcoming movie is slated to hit the marquee on February 28, 2020.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Thappad's New Song 'Ek Tukda Dhoop' Released. Watch Here

(Promo Image Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.