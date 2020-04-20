Taapsee Pannu Was Thinking THIS While She Was All Decked Up As A Bride In Gurudwara

Taapsee Pannu recently shared a picture from the time when she was shooting for the drama film, Manmarziyaan. She has written what she was thinking about while she dressed up as a bride in a gurudwara for the first time. She has also expressed how Kadah Prashaad tops the priority list.

Taapsee Pannu’s Punjabi bridal days

Taapsee Pannu recently shared a picture of herself where she was sitting in a gurudwara dressed as a traditional Punjabi bride. In the picture posted, she can be seen sitting in a peach colour Patiala suit with golden work done all over it. She has also been properly decked up with jewellery as she poses as a beautiful bride. In the caption for the post, Taapsee Pannu has mentioned that the picture was taken when she was just about to shoot for the interval sequence, which is also one of her favourite moments from the film.

Taapsee Pannu expressed in the caption that she used to see her family and friends get married at the gurudwara but was actually in the bridal avatar there for the first time. Taapsee Pannu has written towards the end of the caption that actually the only thing on her mind is if she will get the famous Kadah Prashaad at the end of the ceremony. Have a look at the post here.

Taapsee Pannu’s Rumi look

Taapsee Pannu recently put up a picture of herself in the shoes of her Manmarziyaan character Rumi. She can be seen talking about the character and how changes were made to her look at the last minute. Taapsee Pannu has also given a special mention to Anurag Kashyap who was the director of Manmarziyaan. Have a look at the throwback picture from her Instagram here.

Image Courage: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

