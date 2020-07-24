Taapsee Pannu Replies To Kangana Ranaut's Remarks; Says 'Cannot Discredit My Struggles'

After leaving some cryptic tweets on Twitter, actor Taapsee Pannu opened up about Kangana Ranaut's B-grade remark, during an interview with CNN News18. In her conversation, Taapsee was asked to share how she looks at Kangana Ranaut's remarks, stating it 'a full-blown attack'. She replied saying that the other person can not discredit her hard work, just because she does not follow the same rules.

READ | Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu-Swara In Twitter War After 'B-grade' Question Taken As Dig

Taapsee Pannu's response to Kangana's remarks

Explaining her view, the Pink actor said that she has been saying consistently that she is proud of being an outsider. Taapsee added that good or bad, right or wrong, it is her journey and that is the beauty of being an outsider. Asserting what irked her, Pannu said that her work was getting discredited. She further added that she is fine with people calling out her name, as she can not change their thinking; and that does not make her inferior. She concluded saying that she will not go to take personal digs at others as her filmography is out there for people to see.

READ | After Taapsee, Sonakshi Posts Kangana's Old Video Where She Mentions 'quota System'

On the other side, the war of words between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu took the internet by storm, after in the interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. Kangana Ranaut talked about Sushant Singh Rajput's case. In her interview, Kangana Ranaut called out big producers and some famous Bollywood actors as well.

She also talked about Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker. She questioned Taapsee and Swara, "If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B grade actresses?." In response, Taapsee Pannu dug out a few old videos of Ranaut to show how 'Queen' actor's take on nepotism and the treatment of outsiders in the industry was different a few years back than it is now.

Arre !!???? Toh ab final kya hai ? Matter karta hai to be from the ‘inside’ or no. Yaar yeh sab kuch bohot confusing hota jaa raha hai 🤪 I’m gonna sign out of this before I forget ki mera stand kya hai 🤯 https://t.co/DcNNbVJH3d — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 21, 2020

READ | Vikas Dubey Encounter: Taapsee Pannu Says 'did Not Expect This', Likens It To Bollywood

Talking about Taapsee Pannu's movies, some of her projects have received a positive response from the critics, including films like Badla and Game Over. Taapsee has shared the screen space with numerous Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal, among many others. Although many of her films did an average business at the BO.

READ | Taapsee Pannu Digs Out Yet Another Old Video Of Kangana Ranaut, Asks, 'final Kya Hai?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.