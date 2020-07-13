Taapsee Pannu Has Sarcastic Response On Gujarat Cop's Transfer For Confronting MLA's Son

Taapsee Pannu had a quirky response to the news of a Gujarat police constable being transferred for stopping the son of a Member of Legislative Assembly. The actor equated the news to that of a film’s script. The Thappad star quipped that since the shooting of films was currently stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reality was making up for it.

Taapsee took to Twitter to react to a news report of the incident.

The video of a female police constable named Sunita Yadav arguing with MLA Kumar Kanani's son Prakash Kanani and his friends for allegedly violating lockdown and night curfew orders in Surat had gone viral on social media, with even politicians sharing it. In the video, the cop is heard talking to Kumar Kanani on call, "So what if you are a minister, don’t the rules apply to you ?" She also said, "You are the Health Minister, your kin should be wearing a mask and following rules more stringently.”

The men reportedly told the constable they had the power to "make you stand at the same place for 365 days", to which she replied that she was not their ‘slave.’

In Surat, police constable stopped group of men at her check point for violating night curfew rules & not wearing mask. - BJP Minister's son rushed to spot & made constable talk to his father.



"So What if you are a minister, does the rules don't apply to you ?"- Cop to minister. pic.twitter.com/syEbOowBkq — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) July 12, 2020

Following the uproar, the MLA’s son and his two friends were arrested under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269, 270 (negligent and malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 144 (abettor present when offence committed), Assistant Commissioner of Police, A-Division, C K Patel informed. C K Patel shared that Sunita Yadav had gone on sick leave and a probe was underway into the incident. Congress National Convener Saral Patel claimed she was pulled up by her seniors and she resigned, but it is being reported that she has been transferred to the police headquarters.

This is not the first time that Taapsee had a Bollywood-inspired response to a political event. The actor had a sarcastic response to the recent encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey as well. She jokingly stated that people had not ‘expected it’ and quipped that Bollywood stories were termed ‘far from reality.’

