Taapsee Pannu Wishes Beau Mathias Boe On 40th Birthday, Teases Him For 'scratchy' Habit

Taapsee Pannu celebrated her boyfriend Mathias Be's 40th birthday by going through the archives while under self-quarantine in India amid the pandemic. The Soorma actor took to Instagram stories to share a video seemingly clicked with her phone as she watched childhood memory of the ace badminton player from Denmark where he can be heard speaking in Danish. Taapsee captioned the video as she poked fun with a peculiar observation about her boyfriend's habit of 'the hand brush n the scratch'.

She wrote, "Something's don't change and I'm not talking about the badminton n the wins. It's the hand brush n the scratch ! From 8 to 40... Happy birthday Mathias"

Have a look

Mathias Boe is a professional badminton player from Denmark. He has even won the Olympics silver medal in 2012. Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have reportedly been in a relationship for around five years. During this time, they have been seen together very few times. One was when they went on a date, while the other was when Taapsee invested in the Badminton Premier League by buying the Pune franchise. They were seen together at the unveiling event at that time.

Read | Taapsee Pannu was asked about her silence on beau Mathias Boe, actor's reply makes sense

In April 2020, Mathias Boe, a silver medallist at the 2012 London Olympics and 2013 World Championship called time on his illustrious career and announced his retirement. In his career spanning two decades, the 39-year-old Danish shuttler has partnered the likes of Michael Jensen, Thomas Hovgaard and Michael Lamp, before striking up a successful long-term combination with Carsten Mogensen.

Read | Taapsee Pannu reveals the family's reaction when they heard about her relationship; Read

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu has been under self-isolation with her sister Shagun at her house in Mumbai. The actor has been active on social media with the flurry of throwback posts to treat her fans with anecdotes from different walks of her life. she has, however, always maintained silence about her personal life, especially her relationship with the badminton champion.

Read | Olympic medallist Mathias Boe announces retirement from international badminton

What's next for Taapsee Pannu?

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the murder mystery Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey, the athletic drama Rashmi Rocket opposite Aparshakti Khurana and the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu as cricketer Mithali Raj. In addition, Taapsee will team with actor Tahir Raj Bhasin for the drama Looop Lapeta, which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Run Lola Run.

Read | Who is Taapsee Pannu's rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe from Denmark? Know details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.