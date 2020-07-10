Taapsee Pannu Posts Throwback Photo With Inspirational Take On The Year 2020

Taapsee Pannu recently posted a throwback picture on social media. The actor's post was about how the year 2020 would get better as 'this too shall pass'. The post's caption contained a very memorable instance of a positive comeback of her Premier Badminton League team as well. Check out the entire story to understand what Taapsee's post was about.

Taapsee's motivational post

Taapsee Pannu invested in a Premier Badminton League team back in 2018. Like any other sports team, Taapsee's team also went through a lot of ups and downs throughout the season. In the recent post uploaded by Taapsee, viewers can see Taapsee in her team's jersey, smiling away from the camera. The actor explained in her caption the significance of the post.

Taapsee started by writing why the year 2020 has been so bad, writing that no matter what this will also pass. To give an example of this, Taapsee took her fans back to an instance where her PBL team was losing and no one thought they would perform well but the exact opposite of this happened. She also mentioned how bad times would have to go and that good times would definitely come back.

Here's what Taapsee wrote - Getting back to what I started......2020 has been very disturbing. For many reasons but the fact remains that time waits for nobody. Or a better way to look at it is, this too shall pass.

Remembering this moment when my team won its first tie in PBL after almost everybody thought we r done. Losing back to back was obviously not how any of us imagined it to be. This victory definitely brought that smile on my face but also reassured that bad times don’t last n if you hang on to hope and positivity you are bound to see a successful tomorrow. Have seen countless ups n downs in everything I tried to attempt in life but trust me the success tastes sweetest after you have had a taste of failure. Big hug n a bigger smile to sail through this time.

Many people commented on positive things on Taapsee's post. Some thanked her for sharing such a motivational post. Check out the comments:

Pic Credit: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram

