Taapsee Pannu heads to 'Looop Lapeta' after 'Haseen Dilruba', quirkily describes genre

After close to a six-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shootings have resumed and it seems to be going at a great pace for Taapsee Pannu. A day after she announced the wrap of her next Haseen Dilruba, the actor was already on to a new one, the very next day. She has started working on the film titled Looop Lapeta.

Taapsee Pannu begins prep for Looop Lapeta

Producer Tanujj Garg took to Twitter on Friday to share pictures from the recce that the team conducted for the film. Taapsee is paired opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin in the movie. The lead duo can be seen posing with Tanujj, and the director Akash Bhatia in one of the photographs.

As Tanujj wrote he was ‘back to pavilion’ for the recee of the ‘drama-comedy.’, he also shared another photograph where he is standing and posing with a crew member.

Taapsee trolled her producer for the caption, and quipped how the snap on the left was more like drama, while the four of them posing for a selfie was more like comedy.

That picture on the left represents the drama n the one on the right is more like comedy — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 30, 2020

Looop Lapeta is the official adaptation of 1998 German film Run Lola Run. Taapsee and Tahir are romantically paired in the film. The film was earlier set for release on January 29, 2021. However, there is no clarity on when the film will eventually hit theatres, as the release calendar has been affected due to COVID-19.

Back-to-back films for Taapsee

It was only on Thursday that Taapsee announced the completion of the shooting of Haseen Dilruba. Apart from Looop Lapeta, Taapsee also has films like Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu in her kitty.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is known for films like Mardaani and Chhichhore, will be seen in the movie ‘83. The film based on India’s 1983 World Cup Victory is slated to release on Christmas.

