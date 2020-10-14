Taapsee Pannu Returns To Mumbai Post 'week-long' Maldives Vacation: 'Back To Reality Now'

On October 13, Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself from the Maldives and bid adieu to the place. Taapsee returned to Mumbai after a break of one week. As seen in the pic, the actor gave a glimpse of her stay. She pulled off a white beachwear, along with a shrug.

Sharing the photo, Taapsee wrote, 'Waking up after a week long dream. Back to reality now. #HolidayOver #MaldivesToMumbai.' As soon as her post was up, fans rushed to comment on it. A user wrote, 'Wow, so beautiful and amazing as always you are'. Many simply dropped several hearts, fire and awestruck emotions on Taapsee Pannu's Instagram post.

Taapsee: 'Back to reality now'

Taapsee also took to her Instagram story and bid farewell to her trip. She posted a picture of her entire villa and penned a note. 'You shall be missed,' she wrote.

The Thappad actor time and again shared glimpses of her whereabouts from the trip. The actor escaped to the destination on October 7. On Tuesday, she posted a fun video that featured her rumoured boyfriend and badminton player- Mathias Boe. Yashraj Mukhate's music video titled Biggini Shoot could be heard playing in the backdrop. Taapsee Pannu along with sisters Shagun and Evania danced to the tunes of the song in the video.

As soon as Taapsee dropped the video on Instagram, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Tahira Kashyap, Vikrant Massey dropped laughing emoticons, whereas Bhumi Pednekar wrote, 'Epic'. Samantha Akkineni wrote, 'Omg I am dying.' Taapsee's video created a stir amongst netizens.

On Saturday morning, Taapsee posted a yet another stunning picture of herself from the Maldives in which she sported a black beachwear. She was seen ringing a golden bell. Sharing the pic, Pannu expressed that she wished to caption the post as 'Ringing in the new year'; however, considering how 2020 turned out, she rather thought of something else and wrote, 'Ringing out the bad times'.

On the work front, the 33-year-old will be seen in the upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket. She also will be seen in the upcoming movie, Haseen Dillruba. Apart from these movies, the actor has also been roped in for the film Looop Lapeta, which is the Hindi adaptation of German classic Run Lola Run.

