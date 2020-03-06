Taapsee Pannu Honoured As Haridwar School Names Gym After The Actor, Details Here

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood who has won over audiences' hearts with her bold film choices as well as her power-packed performances. The Pink actor has been shooting for her next film in Haridwar where the local college’s administration decided to rename their gym to felicitate and honour her.

READ: 'Thappad' Box Office Collection Week 1: Taapsee Pannu's Film Gets Underwhelming Response

Haridwar college gym to be renamed after Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu has been shooting in the town of Haridwar for her next project Haseen Dillruba. She has also been preparing for her film that she would be taking up after this, Rashmi Rocket in which she plays the role of an athlete from Kutch. She has been exercising in the gymnasium of a local college, Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya to get a lean frame for her role in Rashmi Rocket.

The Badla star has been spending a lot of time in the gym in between shoots to prepare for her role and so the college administration has decided to rename the gym to Taapsee Pannu Health and Fitness Gymnasium. Last Thursday, the actor was invited by the college officials where they shared the news with her. Taapsee, who was initially very surprised with this unusual offer now hopes to inspire local girls to take a keen interest in physical fitness and sports.

READ: Taapsee Pannu Is A Pro In Slaying Casual Outfits And These Pics Are Proof

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu's latest release Thappad has been garnering rave reviews. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, it is receiving huge appreciation from the fans and hit the Box Office on February 28, 2020. The film revolves around Amruta from Delhi who files for divorce after being slapped by her husband in front of everyone at a party.

READ: Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' Gets Love From Vicky Kaushal, Actor Urges Fans To Watch The Film

READ: 'Thappad' Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Expected To See An Increase

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.