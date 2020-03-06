'Thappad' Box Office Collection Week 1: Taapsee Pannu's Film Gets Underwhelming Response

Taapsee Pannu's latest release Thappad has garnered a positive response from the critics for its storyline and performances of the lead cast. The film unfolds the story of a woman, who is unable to move on after her husband slaps her at a party. The film hit the theatres on February 28, 2020. Read on to know the first-week box office collection of Thappad.

READ | Thappad Writer Mrunmayee Explains Why 'one Slap' Was Enough To Create Conflict In The Film

Thappad box office collection

Reportedly, Thappad bagged around ₹2 crores on the seventh day of its release. The reports by many trade analysts claim that the film opened with ₹3.07 crores. The first-weekend collection of the film is speculated to be around ₹14.55 crores. According to the report, on the first Monday and Tuesday, the Anubhav Sinha directorial managed to collect only ₹2.03 and ₹2.21 crores respectively at the box-office. The collection of the film slipped slightly on the sixth day, that is on Wednesday, and it only bagged ₹2.1 crores.

READ | Thappad Box-office: Taapsee Pannu's Film Witnesses A Massive Growth On Day 2; See Numbers

READ | Thappad Box Office: Despite Rave Reviews, Film Struggles On Opening Day; Numbers Here

According to the trade analyst, Taran Adarsh mentioned in his tweet that the film is performing underwhelm in the most circuits. His tweet highlights that the film is performing well in Delhi and NCR. He has also remarked that the film needs strength in its second weekend. According to Taran Adarsh's report, the total collection of Thappad in its first weekend is estimated to be around ₹22.97 crores.

#Thappad is below the mark in Week 1... Finds patronage in #Delhi, #NCR, but is underwhelming in most circuits... Needs miraculous strength in Weekend 2... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr, Mon 2.26 cr, Tue 2.21 cr, Wed 2.01 cr, Thu 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 22.79 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2020

READ | Thappad Box Office Status - The Drama Starts With A Slow Occupancy In Theatres

Interestingly, the film might face tough competition at the box-office as Tiger Shroff's action-drama Baaghi 3 has hit the theatres on March 6, 2020. On the other side, according to a report published by Box Office India, the Tiger Shroff starrer is speculated to take the opening of ₹20-25 crores. Reportedly, Baaghi 3 is the biggest release of Tiger Shroff.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.