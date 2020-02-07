Taapsee Pannu Has Aced The Versatility Game In Her Outfits Too, See Pics

Taapsee Pannu is known to be one of the most talented actors of this generation. She has won many hearts with her versatile acting skills and amazing on-screen presence. After starring in blockbuster movies like Pink, Badla, and the most recent, Sandh Ki Aankh, the actor is now gearing up for her upcoming film Thappad. Along with being supremely talented, Taapsee is also well-known for her sartorial choices. Just like her films, the actor has mastered the talent of being versatile when it comes to her outfits too.

Here are all the times when Taapsee was versatile with her outfits too

The Beach Baby

Taapsee has opted for this look which is perfect for spending a pleasant day on the beach or for a peaceful stroll at the park. She has opted for a polka dot red crop top. She paired it with a red skirt. But it is her white sling bag which is perfectly complementing the whole look.

The Gypsy Vibe

The Naam Shabana actor certainly does not shy away from experimenting and this look is proof of that. She has opted for a light pink flowy dress. But it is her dramatic green hair accessory which is stealing the show in the whole look. She paired it with strapped heels.

Easy Breezy

This look is the ideal choice for a casual outing with your family and friends. She has opted for a colourful crop top with puffed sleeves. She paired it up with a ruffled skirt. Her hoop earrings and curly locks is further adding to the look.

A Vision In White

The Saand Ki Aankh actor looks like a million bucks in this white printed lehenga with intricate detailing. The ethnic look is also perfectly complimenting her frame. She has also opted for statement earrings with the entire look. She has opted for a printed matching dupatta with the look.

