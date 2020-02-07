Union Budget
Taapsee Pannu Has Aced The Versatility Game In Her Outfits Too, See Pics

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu has proved her versatality when it comes to her sartorial choices too along with her films. Here are some of her experimental looks. Read On.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is known to be one of the most talented actors of this generation. She has won many hearts with her versatile acting skills and amazing on-screen presence. After starring in blockbuster movies like Pink, Badla, and the most recent, Sandh Ki Aankh, the actor is now gearing up for her upcoming film Thappad. Along with being supremely talented, Taapsee is also well-known for her sartorial choices. Just like her films, the actor has mastered the talent of being versatile when it comes to her outfits too.

Also Read: Times When Taapsee Pannu Showcased Her Fun And Quirky Side On Instagram

Here are all the times when Taapsee was versatile with her outfits too

The Beach Baby

Taapsee has opted for this look which is perfect for spending a pleasant day on the beach or for a peaceful stroll at the park. She has opted for a polka dot red crop top. She paired it with a red skirt. But it is her white sling bag which is perfectly complementing the whole look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

The Gypsy Vibe

The Naam Shabana actor certainly does not shy away from experimenting and this look is proof of that. She has opted for a light pink flowy dress. But it is her dramatic green hair accessory which is stealing the show in the whole look. She paired it with strapped heels. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Easy Breezy

This look is the ideal choice for a casual outing with your family and friends. She has opted for a colourful crop top with puffed sleeves. She paired it up with a ruffled skirt. Her hoop earrings and curly locks is further adding to the look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

A Vision In White

The Saand Ki Aankh actor looks like a million bucks in this white printed lehenga with intricate detailing. The ethnic look is also perfectly complimenting her frame. She has also opted for statement earrings with the entire look. She has opted for a printed matching dupatta with the look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Was Slapped THESE Many Times By Pavail Gulati For 'Thappad'

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Thanks 'Instagram Gurus' Ayushmann, Taapsee & Kartik For THIS Reason

Image Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
