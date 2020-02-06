Taapsee Pannu Was Slapped THESE Many Times By Pavail Gulati For 'Thappad'

Taapsee Pannu took the internet by storm with the trailer of her upcoming film Thappad. The trailer of the movie caused a stir online and the film is already surrounded by a lot of buzz with people having varied opinions about it. Apart from Taapsee, the film also stars Pavail Gulati as the male lead, while other actors like Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, Nidhi Uttam, Manav Kaul, Gracy Goswami, Sandeep Yadav in key roles. Recently, the Pink actor revealed the number of times Paval slapped her for one shot.

Pavail Gulati slapped Taapsee Pannu 7 times?

Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing the role of Amruta, a woman who refuses to live with her husband after he slaps her, while Pavail Gulati will be seen essaying the role of her husband in Thappad. Pannu recently sat down for an interview with a news portal. During the interview, she revealed that Pavail took two days to bring himself to slap her because he was anxious as well as nervous.

She stated that she was being smacked all over multiple times to get the right shot although, in the film it is just one, however, Pavail was apprehensive to the point that they finished the shot in 7 retakes. She also added that she thinks, in her whole film career, she had not given such a significant number of retakes. The actor further said that it was distinctly for that shot, she needed to give such huge numbers of retakes.

"Since it was a significant shot and they could not undermine it. Anubhav said that the slapping shot must be exact, so when the audience sees it on 60 mm, it should look impactful," stated Pannu. She concluded the interview by saying that Pavail was terrified to the point that it took him 2 days to set himself up intellectually to slap her.

