Taapsee Pannu Curious To Know What The Paps Did On The First Day Of New Year

In contemporary times of the social media era, a lot of things have drastically changed with celebrities and the way they present themselves. Airport looks, red carpet looks, promotional looks, social media has hyped every little thing that celebs do or wear. The paparazzi's importance in today's world has become much more than ever. There are some big names like Viral Bhayani and Manav Manglani who have literally up the importance of paparazzi in the industry. With the rise in their importance, there is also a rise in the expectations people have from them, Thus, the festivals, which call for a time to celebrate, they are busy capturing photographs of your favourite celebrities at various places across the city. And one fine Bollywood celebrity was curious to know about the New Year's celebration of the paps.

Taapsee Pannu asks the paps how they celebrated their first day of the New Year

Taapsee Pannu, who is on a roll lately with several films that released this year and multiple others in her kitty, the Badla actor has carved a niche for herself in the industry. She was recently spotted at the airport by the paparazzi as she walked out of the airport and was greeted by the paps on the occasion of New Year. Taapsee greeted them back but also walked the extra mile to ask them what they did on the first day of 2020. It is surely a rare sight seeing celebrities interacting with the paparazzi and Taapsee is surely one of the interactive ones of the tinsel town.

Taapsee had a very busy year in 2019 as she starred in four films namely Game Over, Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh, and Badla. All of her movies were lauded by the audiences as well as the film critics along with doing great business at the box office too.

