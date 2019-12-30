Taapsee Pannu's Tree-hugging Pictures From Mauritius Vacation Bring Back Childhood Days

The Saand Ki Aankh actor, Taapsee Pannu has taken some time off from her schedule and is enjoying holidays in Mauritius. Taapsee Pannu shared a glimpse of her Mauritius vacation with her sister Shagun Pannu. Here is a sneak-peek from the Saand Ki Aankh actor’s Mauritius getaway:

Taapsee Pannu’s Mauritius pictures are a throwback to childhood memories

The Pink actor Taapsee Pannu has been having the time of her life in the much needed Mauritius getaway with sister Shagun Pannu and friends from Bollywood. Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram and shared pictures from her Mauritius vacation. She has posted a couple of photos in the form of Instagram posts and shared some of the memories as stories on Instagram.

In one of her Instagram stories, she is seen trying to capture a perfect picture while she attempts to climb a tree. The image has been captioned ‘When my sister clicks my photograph’. In the photo, Taapse Pannu is trying hard not to fall off the tree, while Shagun Pannu clicked her photograph but wholly missed out her head from it.

In the picture that follows, Taapsee Pannu has been captured in a tree-hugging photograph. The image has been captioned ‘It was meant to be like this’. In the picture, Taapsee Pannu is hugging the tree in a full red ensemble with black shoes and a black clutch. Taapsee Pannu’s tree-hugging pictures are reminding fans of their childhood days.

Taapsee Pannu is hanging from the tree in one hand and one leg in the next picture. The picture has been captioned ‘Don’t ask me why I am doing this.’ The image is a perfect dose of childhood relatability and Taapsee Pannu’s childish side.

More about Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is an actor who started her Bollywood stint with the 2013 film Chashme Baddoor. Some of her notable works include films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Baby, Mulk, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh. Taapsee Pannu also tried her luck in Stand-Up comedy with the 2019 TV series One Mic Stand. Some of the upcoming films that will feature Taapsee Pannu are Tadka, Jana Gana Mana, Haseen Dilruba and Dare and Lovely.

