Taapsee Pannu Kick-starts Shooting For Sports Drama 'Rashmi Rocket' In Dubai

After a prolonged wait, makers of the film Rashmi Rocket starring Taapsee Pannu in the titular role kickstarted the shooting of the same. The official Twitter handle of RSVP productions shared the exciting news while informing about the schedule. The shooting of the film has commenced in Dubai where the actress jetted off with her two sisters, Shagun and Evania Pannu. The official handle of RSVP shared the picture of the clapperboard at a race track.

Taapsee Pannu begins Rashmi Rocket shooting

In the picture, the clapper board can be seen on a running race track of a stadium in Dubai. The narrative of Rashmi Rocket revolves around a Gujarati girl named Rashmi. She is a fast runner and which is why her fellow villagers call her 'Rocket'. Taapsee's character in the film is from Kutch in Gujarat. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor Priyanshu Painyuli will play the role of Taapsee's on-screen husband in the film. Rashmi's indestructible spirit is reflected in how she jumps all the hurdles that come across the way and is not just a race but a fight for respect, honour, and her very own identity. Rashmi Rocket is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha, and Kanika Dhillon. The film will be helmed by Akarsh Khurana who directed Karwaan.

Apart from RSVP, Taapsee Pannu who was elated to commence shooting for the same, shared a beautiful picture on Instagram while expressing her excitement of starting up a new film. In the picture, the actress can be seen standing against a beautiful picturesque background while trying to hug it. She captioned the post and wrote, “From the ‘pacific blue’ towards the Persian Gulf. Jumping from being Haseen to being a rocket. Getting all set before I am ‘On my mark’ #RashmiRocket.”

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu and shared the poster of the film and had informed that the shooting of the film will begin in November. Rashmi Rocket, produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya is set to release in 2021.

