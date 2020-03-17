TBT To Taapsee Pannu's Butterfly Attire For 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards; See Pics

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actors, in this generation. She has won many hearts by her versatile acting and amazing on-screen persona. After giving blockbuster movies like, Pink, Badla, and the most recent, Thappad, the actor has definitely made her mark in this industry. Taapsee Pannu stepped into the Bollywood industry with Chashme Badoor (2010) and has been in the Hindi film industry for almost a decade now.

Taapsee Pannu is on cloud nine after her recent success at the box-office, Thappad (2020). In February, the actor attended the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020, which took place in Assam. Taapsee, who won the Best Female Actor (Critics) Award, for her performance in Tushar Hiranandani’s Sandh Ki Aankh (2019), chose to become a butterfly for the event. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Raveena Tandon, Taapsee Pannu & Urvashi Rautela Show How Feathers Can Inspire Your Attire

Taapsee Pannu looked like a butterfly for the 65th Filmfare Awards

A close-up of her amazing make-up for the butterfly outfit

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Reveals Her Style Mantra & It Proves That She Is Truly A Vibrant Soul

We cannot take our eyes off of this amazing picture. Taapsee's stance and confidence in this picture is superb

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Trivia: Lesser-known Facts About The 'Pink' Actor; Read

The complete butterfly look. We are definitely in awe of this picture

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's Close Up Pictures That Speak A Lot About Her Flawless Skin

Taapsee Pannu is seen posing in the lobby of a hotel, wearing a butterfly printed gown. The actor tied her hair in a messy bun at the back of her head and wore very long earrings. Taapsee applied nude make, with cat-eye eye makeup. The actor is looking gorgeous in her butterfly attire.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.