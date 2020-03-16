Taapsee Pannu Trivia: Lesser-known Facts About The 'Pink' Actor; Read

Taapsee Pannu is currently one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. The actor has starred in several films such as Pink, Badla, Game Over, Mulk, Naam Shabana. Taapsee Pannu is lauded for her acting skills and is also often seen featuring in women-centric films.

Apart from her success in Bollywood, there are a few facts about the actor that fans might not know about. Here’s taking a look at Taapsee Pannu’s lesser-known facts.

Taapsee Pannu is loving known as ‘Maggie’

As per reports, Taapsee Pannu’s loved ones call her ‘Maggie’. Though the reason was not stated, but fans might guess that because of her beautiful curly hair, Taapsee Pannu is called Maggie.

Taapsee Pannu is a combination of good looks and intelligence

Taapsee Pannu is known for her sharp features. Apart from her good looks, Taapsee is also known to be intelligent. It was reported that Taapsee Pannu secured 90% in her HSC exam and also holds a degree in engineering.

Taapsee Pannu loves playing squash

Taapsee Pannu is not just intelligent but also loves indulging in sports, especially squash. It was reported that the actor makes sure she plays squash every day. Taapsee Pannu also received praise from Varun Dhawan and she defeated him in squash.

Taapsee Pannu is a professional dancer

Taapsee Pannu is reported to be a professional dancer and has won many accolades in dancing. It was said that Taapsee Pannu was introduced to classical dancing at a very early age and since then she enjoyed performing and winning at the same time.

