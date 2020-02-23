Taapsee Pannu's Movies Like 'Game Over' & 'Pink' That Prove Her Strong Acting Mettle; Read

Taapsee Pannu made her debut in Bollywood with the 2013 film Chashme Baddoor. She got her first break in Bollywood with the thriller film Pink which released in 2016. The actor is quite famous for her bold roles in action and thriller films and is popular to be known as a versatile actor. Here are some of the best thriller films of the actor in Bollywood.

Taapsee Pannu’s thriller movies

The Ghazi Attack

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, The Ghazi Attack was a 2017 Indian war film. The mysterious thriller film was based on the sinking of the submarine PNS Ghazi during the Indo Pakistan war of 1971. The film stars Ranu Daggubatti, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni. Taapsee Pannu played the character of a slave in the film.

Baby

Baby was a film released in the year 2015. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. The action thriller was a hit at the box office and even received good reviews. Baby was directed by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Taapsee Pannu played one of the lead roles in the film of Shabana Khan.

Pink

Pink was the film that gave Taapsee Pannu a role that was lauded by all for its strong content. Pink starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari in the lead roles. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary, the movie is about three females who are sexually harassed and molested, and later move to court to fight for their consent.

Badla

Another hit film of the actor along with Amitabh Bachchan was Badla which released on March 8, 2019. The film was a revenge love story with a lot of twists and turns that would make one sit on the edge of the seat. Badla was directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Taapsee Pannu's lead role in the film was quite bold and even won her a few awards for the same.

Game Over

Game over was a psychological thriller film directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu language and dubbed in Hindi. Game Over features Taapsee Pannu as a wheelchair-bound woman who is defending her home from a mysterious intruder. The film was directed by Ashwin Saravanan.

