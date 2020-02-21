'Thappad': Taapsee Pannu Insists On Disclaimers In Films That Depict Domestic Violence

Taapsee Pannu has been on a promotional spree for her upcoming Anubhav Sinha film Thappad which deals with the subject of domestic violence. The Manmarziyaan actor has raised much-needed awareness about the topic through many teasers and updates in the last few weeks. On Friday, the actor shared yet another video in an attempt to bring about change by "asking CBFC to make it mandatory for movies depicting violence against women to carry disclaimers"(sic).

In the video, Taapsee can be seen breaking the fourth wall and directly addressing the viewers as she asks questions them about disclaimers for illicit content like consumption of alcohol and smoking. The short video features Taapsee Pannu along with her Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati in their character from the film. Taapsee asks the viewers to stop normalizing acts of domestic abuse and violence and persuades them to sign a petition to label such acts as harmful with disclaimers in films and other media.

Take a look:

Kya Thappad pe disclaimer aana bas itni si baat hai? Agar nahi toh petition sign kijiye #Thappad



I support the @ChangeOrg_India petition asking CBFC to make it mandatory for movies depicting violence against women to carry disclaimers https://t.co/Pp1vZ7go6d pic.twitter.com/RXaGLN6XJV — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 21, 2020

About the film

In the film, Taapsee plays an educated woman who won’t tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and takes a firm stance on the matter by claiming ''bas itni si baat? Nahin hai'' (that it is not a small issue). Directed by Article 15 fame Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is set to hit theatres on February 28. Apart from Taapsee Pannu, it also features actors Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor and Kumud Mishra among others.

