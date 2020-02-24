Taapsee Pannu Reveals The Dialogue From 'Thappad' That Reminded Her Of Her Mother On Sets

Taapsee Pannu is on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor has many interesting releases lined up in 2020. Taapsee Pannu, who has films like Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu and Haseen Dillruba in her kitty, is currently gearing up for her next film, Thappad. Apart from being praised for her stellar portrayal of characters onscreen, Taapsee also comes across as a person with sheer intelligence and outspoken nature, as seen in her interviews. Recently, Taapsee spoke about one such line from the film which tugged at her heartstrings, each time she graced the sets.

Taapsee Pannu got choked up on Thappad sets each time she read THIS dialogue

In conversation with a leading news portal, Taapsee spoke about how sacrifices of women are being normalised and admitted that she has realised a lot of casual sexism in daily life. Speaking about her mother, Nirmaljeet Pannu, Tapsee revealed that her mother has always made her father’s needs a priority and made sure that everyone at home is happy. Adding to the same, Taapsee revealed that she has never witnessed any difference between the male-female gender, as she doesn't have a brother. However, Pannu remarked that she has seen gender characterisation happening everywhere.

Speaking about her emotions of the sets of Thappad, Taapsee revealed that whenever she read the dialogue, "College me kai dreams the Kabhi best housewife Banane ka dream Nahi Tha", she was choked up. Adding to the same, Taapsee revealed that she thought of her mother each time she read the dialogue. Furthermore, Taapsee Pannu added that she relates to her character in Thappad, as it is her only reference point. Taapsee also agreed that the character has shades of her mother, Nirmaljeet Pannu. Take a look:

#Thappad is a brave film that uncovers the casual sexism of everyday life & stereotypical roles of marriage. Here's @anubhavsinha and @taapsee talking of the film & a moving excerpt where Taapsee says the role reminded her of her mother pic.twitter.com/F2uxNwmMB7 — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 23, 2020

(Promo Image source: Taapsee Pannu Instagram)

