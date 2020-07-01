Taapsee Pannu Delighted Over Film Shoot Being Allowed; Says 'resuming Work Will Take Time'

Taapsee Pannu recently spoke about the Government’s decision to grant shooting permission to all entertainment production houses. She was of the stance that social distancing is extremely important and must be maintained even in the non-COVID era. She also shed some light on how one can take care of themselves and work on their immunity to avoid the infection.

Taapsee Pannu happy about shoots being resumed

Taapsee Pannu has lately been keeping her fans and followers engaged through various throwback and behind-the-scenes pictures and videos on social media. The actor recently spoke to a leading news daily about her plans to get back to work. She said that as many people as possible need to be employed as per the guidelines. She was of the belief that work or shooting cannot stop just because it is not much in the comfort zone anymore.

She spoke about finding a way under the guidelines and also revealed that everyone wants to work, especially after the two to three-month-long break. Taapsee Pannu said that she is happy about the industry getting a go-ahead from the government. She shed some light on how shootings wouldn’t immediately begin as producers have to put a lot of things in place. This includes putting the logistics together, according to the new rules, and also figuring out a way for transportation even though the restrictions are in place.

Read Abhishek Bachchan Wishes To Reunite With Vicky Kaushal & Taapsee For A Food Documentary

Also read Taapsee Pannu And Bollywood Celebs Get Explanation & EMI Option For High Mumbai Power Bill

Taapsee Pannu spoke about the significance of social distancing and how it will have to be strictly followed in order to ensure safety. She was of the opinion that social distancing is the answer not just to the COVID-19 virus but also to many other problems. However, she strongly believed that following the measure completely will take time and hence, people have to start getting mindful. Taapsee Pannu also spoke about how one can take care of themselves. She said that the only thing in the hands of the people is their health and fitness. She spoke about how body health can be maintained by building immunity, working out right, and above all, not staying out for too long.

Read Taapsee Pannu Shares A Sweet Picture With Sister Shagun Pannu And Mom

Also read After Taapsee Pannu, 11 More Celebs Raise High Power Bill Issue, Question 'massive Jump'

Image Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.