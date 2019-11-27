Taapsee Pannu Gives Insights Into Her Role In Anubhav Sinha's Thappad

Taapsee Pannu is on a roll, with movies like Badla, Saand Ki Aankh, and Mulk hitting the bull's eye. The actor, who had a total of four releases this year, is gearing up to pack a punch next year with movies like Thappad, Rashmi Rocket and Cricketer Mithali Raj's biopic, among others. In a recent interview published on an online portal, Taapsee gave away details about her character in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. Taapsee revealed that she plays the role of Amrita in the upcoming movie. Here is all you need to know about Amrita from Thappad.

Taapsee Pannu talks about her role in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad

Taapsee who has teamed up with Anubhav Sinha in the past is playing the titular role in Anubhav's Thappad. According to Taapsee, Thappad will present her in a different light. Reportedly, she will be playing the role of a middle-class girl named Amrita, who is submissive to the perception of society. Taapsee, who is fierce and bold in real life, revealed that she felt claustrophobic playing the role of Amrita. She exclaimed Thappad to be her toughest film.

All about Thappad

The upcoming movie, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead is directed by Mulk fame Anubhav Sinha. The movie has a strong supporting cast consisting of Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Patak Shah, among others. The upcoming movie is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming movies

Taapsee Pannu is reportedly shooting for Akarsh Khurana's Rashmi Rocket. The movie starring Taapsee in the lead narrates the tale of a Gujarati athlete who is working towards achieving big at the Olympics. Other than Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee reportedly will also feature in Prakash Raj's Tadka.

