Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Living With OCD & How Is She Coping Up Amidst Lockdown

Taapsee Pannu recently garnered a lot of appreciation from critics and audience for her impactful performance in Thappad which was released earlier this year. The year 2020 would seemed promising for Taapsee with a number of big releases lined up untill the Coronavirus pandemic brought everything to a standstill. She was only 10 days away from completing filming of romantic thriller, Haseen Dilruba and another Tamil spy thriller titled Jana Gana Mana when work on the movies were halted owing to lockdown.

Taapsee Pannu reveals she has OCD

Recently, the actor opened up to a media portal about her OCD and how she was coping up during the lockdown. Taapsee Pannu, who is away from her family, has been trying to develop an interest in cooking and other household chores. The actor, in the interview, had revealed that though she does not enjoy cooking, it keeps her occupied. Addressing her OCD, she told the media portal that she might soon run out of things to cleans and recommended everyone to clean their houses as "it is therapeutic". The actor has also indulged herself in gardening during the lockdown period.

Taapsee added further to her statements that once she is done with the chores, she watches a film she could not watch in theatre or spends time reading. She further told the media portal that she has been reading some of the scripts which she was not able to due to her hectic schedule and has been making feedback notes and shared her inputs. She revealed that she has even liked some of the scripts she has been reading.

On the work front, apart from Haseen Dilruba, the actor has many other films lined up her way. She is to be seen in two sports biography films, Shabash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket.

Image credits: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

