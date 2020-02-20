The Debate
The Debate
Taapsee Pannu On Recent Best Actor Award Win: 'Was Preparing Acceptance Speech Since 2016'

Bollywood News

During an interaction with the media at a recent music award show, Taapsee Pannu opened up about her big win for her role in 'Saand Ki Aankh'

Taapsee Pannu

Ruling the Box-Office one movie at a time, Taapsee Pannu has come a long way since her Hindi film debut in the David Dhawan directorial comedy film Chashme Baddoor in 2013. The Manmarziyaan actor recently won her first Filmfare award for Best Actress (Critics' Choice) for portraying the septuagenarian sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar in the biopic Saand Ki Aankh, directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Taapsee was asked about her win by the media during a recent music award show and the actor candidly answered that she is glad that she finally won an award after so many years in the industry.

Taapsee addressed the media and said that she is happy about the fact that she finally got recognised for her skills even though it took time. She went on to reveal that she had prepared herself for a Best Actor award in 2016 for her performance in Shoojit Sircar's film Pink. She added that she had been preparing an award acceptance speech since 2016 and hadn't won until now.

The Soorma actor also said that she was glad that the controversy surrounding the popular film award show had nothing to do with her.

What's next for Taapsee Pannu?

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the Tushar Hiranandani's Saand Ki Aankh in 2019 along with Bala actor Bhumi PednekarThe actor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha. the film will release in theatres on February 28, 2020. Taapsee Pannu is currently filming for Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba along with Chhapaak fame actor Vikrant Massey. The actor will also feature in actor Prakash Raj's directorial Tadka along with Nana Patekar, Ali Fazal and Shriya Saran.

