Hansal Mehta Supports Taapsee Pannu By Hosting A Special Screening Of 'Thappad' In Jaipur

The movie Thappad is yet another thought-provoking movie that will feature Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The gut-wrenching film is directed by Anubhav Sinha. The plot of the movie Thappad revolves around the life of a woman who decides to divorce her husband after he slaps her. Recently, the trailer of the movie released and instantly created a buzz among the audiences for its storyline. The viewers appreciated the plot of the movie and expressed their love for the makers for bringing up such a sensitive issue on the big screen.

The makers of the movie are already holding special screenings of Taapsee Pannu's Thappad across the country. A special screening of the movie will be taking place in Jaipur on February 21, 2020, and will be hosted by director Hansel Mehta. Hansal Mehta took to his Twitter handle to share this news with his followers. He also complimented director Anubhav Sinha for the engaging drama and also appreciated Taapsee Pannu's iconic performance in the movie.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' Receives Positive Early Reviews, Fans Say "so Badly Needed"

Check out Hansal Mehta's post below:

I'm looking forward to hosting a special preview of #Thappad in Jaipur on Feb 21. This exceptional @anubhavsinha film is a very engaging drama with absolute knockout performances esp by the supremely gifted @taapsee. More after it's release! Or before!!! — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 18, 2020

Taapsee Pannu instantly replied to Hansal Mehta's tweet and thanked him for supporting the movie by holding the special screening in Jaipur. Taapsee Pannu was overwhelmed with Hansal Mehta's support for her upcoming movie. She also shared her excitement on meeting Hansal Mehta in Jaipur for the preview.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Thappad' Screening To Be Hosted By Top Directors

Taapsee Pannu's post for Hansal Mehta:

Thank you sir for doing this for us. Looking forward to meeting you in Jaipur soon :) — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 18, 2020

The first special preview of the movie was held on February 18, 2020, in India's capital Delhi. The special screening was held by Vishal Bharadwaj along with Vaani Tripathi. According to the reports, viewers who have already seen the movie have declared it a blockbuster hit and have appreciated the story and Taapsee's acting skills in the movie. Other popular filmmakers such as Anurag Kashyap and Sudhir Mishra will also hold a special screening of the movie in other cities like Bhopal and Mumbai.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Was Slapped THESE Many Times By Pavail Gulati For 'Thappad'

Meanwhile, Anubhav Sinha is known for his authentic content in movies like Mulk and Article 15. People are eagerly waiting to witness this amazing movie Thappad in cinemas soon. The movie is slated to release on February 28, 2020.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's Hard-hitting Dialogues From 'Thappad' Are Totally Unmissable

Image Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Twitter/ Hansal Mehta Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.