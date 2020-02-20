Taapsee Pannu Explains Why 'just' One Slap Was Enough For The Film

Taapsee Pannu has been on the top of her game for the promotions of her upcoming film, Thappad. The movie is going to be launched on February 28, 2020, but a few got to watch the drama film through its special screening. The screening was organized in Delhi by the filmmaker, Vishal Bhardwaj and CBFC member Vani Tripathi Tikoo and was held 10 days before the release date. Read more about the special screening for Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad.

Tapsee Pannu's views on why 'just' one slap was enough

Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad got a special screening held in Delhi and it attracted a number of renowned filmmakers from the industry. Filmmaking veterans like Anurag Kashyap, Sudhir Mishra, and Hansal Mehta were also spotted at the event. During the screening, an audience member asked the lead actor if it was a conscious call to add 'only' one slap in the movie.

The Pink actor revealed that it was Anubhav Sinha’s decision to keep 'only one' slap in the film. She elaborated the real reason behind going for a single slap in the film because “that in itself is enough." Taapsee Pannu said that what just one slap does to Taapsee's character is the beauty of the film.

Tapsee Pannu on her upcoming Thappad

The actor said that she wanted to do a film that touches the topic of domestic violence and Thappad directly fits the criteria. The director also revealed that all the female crew members of the film including Taapsee have a strong opinion that this is happening in big cities. This prevented the film’s main location from being set in Lucknow, and it was finally fixed to be set Delhi.

