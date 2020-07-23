Taapsee Pannu Remembers Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chadrashekhar Azad On Their Birth Anniversary

On July 23, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu took to her social media handle and paid tribute to late freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad on their birth anniversary. Along with their pictures, Taapsee Pannu also penned their notable quotes to caption her tweet. Through her caption for Bal Gangadhar Tilak, she urged others to work with honesty and always chose the right path; even if it led to failure. Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar Azad's quote said "I was free, I am free, I will be free". The actor also shared the same in the story session of her Instagram handle.

Taapsee Pannu's tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak:

Taapsee Pannu's tribute to Chandrashekhar Azad:

From the past few days, the Manmarziyaan actor has been quite active on Twitter. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Kangana Ranaut said that the 'flagbearers of nepotism' will ensure that 'needy outsiders' like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker will challenge her views. Later, both the actors reacted to the statement through their social media which incited a response from Kangana's team.

Kangana had asked why Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker were considered 'B-grade' actors when they were better looking and more talented than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday, who are presumably considered A-listers. Soon after, Taapsee Pannu questioned if the grading system for actors was official as well. In the Twitter war, Taapsee has been actively clapping back at Kangana's team for their remarks.

Hi @RichaChadha @ReallySwara someone is really concerned about our bills n our EMIs. Such a kind compassionate industry. So much respect for our ‘B grade’ struggle. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 20, 2020

Taapsee Pannu's projects

On the professional front, the 32-year-old actor will be seen in the murder mystery, titled Haseen Dillruba, along with Vikrant Massey. She will also share the screen space with Aparshakti Khurana in the upcoming athletic drama Rashmi Rocket. The actor is also gearing to start the preparation for the upcoming sports biopic Shabaash Mithu as cricketer Mithali Raj. In addition, Taapsee will team up with actor Tahir Raj Bhasin for the drama Looop Lapeta, which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Run Lola Run.

