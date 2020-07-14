Taapsee Shares Unseen 'Revolver Dadi' Pic, Director Says 'aap Aasu Giraakehi Khush Hogi'

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar created quite a stir with their movie, Saand Ki Ankh which released on October 25, 2019. In the movie, the actors appeared in older avatars. Recently, Taapsee shared a throwback picture from the first look of the movie and revealed what it took to recreate the look. Here's what she said.

Taapsee Pannu shares unseen pic from Saand Ki Aankh

On Taapsee Pannu's Instagram, the actor shared a throwback picture from her 2019 release, Saand Ki Ankh. In the picture, she and Bhumi Pednekar can be seen in their older avatars from the movie pointing their guns at the camera. They are dressed in the typical outfits donned by North Indian women from the villages with goggles on.

Adding a caption to the post, Taapsee Pannu talked about how the day when they recreated the looks for their Saand Ki Aankh characters. She began saying, "Another from the many trials we had to get the picture right". Taapsee then added that they wanted to recreate this particular picture "desperately" as close to real as possible. It was an overwhelming experience to see them in the look.

Taapsee Pannu continued, "All the HODs were present that day to see what exactly we r getting into from there on". She recalled that while everyone was wearing "amused expressions", their director who became emotional and shed a few happy tears. Referring to the latter Taapsee concluded, "It was sometimes difficult to guess are those tears of happiness or he was more like “kahan phasa liya maine apne aap ko ðŸ™ˆ”.

Many celebs and fans commented on Taapsee Pannu's Instagram post. In the list was her Saand Ki Aankh co-star Bhumi Pednekar and director, Tushar Hiranandani. Take a look:

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu had shared another picture of her avatar from Saand Ki Aankh. In the caption, she talked about the film being a first in many ways for her. She also talked about playing a character twice her age and said this is why she considered the film to be one her 'biggest experiments' till date.

Saand Ki Aankh is based on the lives of India's two oldest female sharpshooters, Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. In their 60's, they accidentally discovered their shooting skills. They struggle against the patriarchal society and with the help of their instructor, take part in several competitions.

The Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer are directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Saand Ki Aankh is bankrolled by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. Although the movie received critical appreciation, some were of the opinion that casting senior female actors for the roles would have been better instead of applying prosthetics makeup on younger actors.

