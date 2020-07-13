Taapsee Pannu Calls 'Saand Ki Aankh' Her Career's 'biggest Experiment,' Shares Trial Look

Bollywood actress Taasee Pannu is leaving no stone unturned to treat her fans with some amazing throwback pictures on social media. The actress is revisiting old days by treating fans with some rare and unseen photos and videos from her archives. Recently, Taapsee shared her first trial photo from her 2019 film Saand Ki Aankh in which she played the role of a sharpshooter.

Taapsee Pannu shares her first look test from Saand Ki Aankh

While sharing the unseen picture on Instagram, the Badla actress also revealed that the film was a first in many ways as it involved her and Bhumi Pednekar playing the role of two octogenarian women twice their age and that is why she considers the film as one of the 'biggest experiments' of her career to date. In the picture, Taapsee can be seen with her wrinkled makeup and grey hair which just shows how much the actress prepared to fit into the shoes of the sharpshooters for the film.

Read: Taapsee Pannu Has Sarcastic Response On Gujarat Cop's Transfer For Confronting MLA's Son

Read: Taapsee Pannu Wishes Beau Mathias Boe On 40th Birthday, Teases Him For 'scratchy' Habit

The actress concluded her post and wrote that this film is to all the hard work that the two leads have put behind making the film a hit. The director of the film Tushar Hiranandani who turned a year older on July 13, was the first one to leave a comment under the post and wrote that this post is the best birthday gift h has received. The director also mentioned that he is happy as Taapsee did not make fun of the director as she usually does and instead praised him.

The story of the biographical film revolves around the lives of sisters-in-law Chandro and Prakashi Tomar who first picked up a gun in their 60s and have gone on to become multiple-medal-winning shooting champions. Now in their 80s, the Shooter Daadis of Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village have riddled glass ceilings with bullet holes and paved the way for more women to step out of their homes in a state otherwise notorious for gender discrimination and violence. The film also hits directly on the taboo pertaining to the patriarchal society and its norms. The film also shuns away the preconceived notions set up by the people for women especially after their marriage.

Read: Taapsee Pannu's 'Shabaash Mithu' In Pre-production Phase; Makers Eye London For Shoot

Read: Taapsee, Bhumi Wish 'Saand Ki Aankh' Director Tushar Hiranandani On His Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.