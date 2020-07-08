Taapsee Pannu Shows Off Mini-plants In Her Bathroom, Gives Fans A 'green Tour' Of Her Home

Many celebrities have a green patch in their home to amp up their decor and also add some freshness. Recently, Taapsee Pannu on Instagram shared videos of her balcony plants and also talked about her obsession with plants. Not only this, but she also shared a glimpse of the potted plants she keeps in her bathroom. Here's more on this.

Taapsee Pannu flaunts her house plants

Taapsee Pannu's Instagram story videos today gave a glimpse of her beautiful balcony garden that looked straight out of some interior decor magazine. The actor also talked about her newfound obsession with plants and gardening during the lockdown. She also talked about having as much green in her house as possible.

The actor thanked the shop from where she got her pots and planters for the balcony. She flaunted her wonderful collection of greens like succulents, lots of money plants. She also showed the self-watering pots that she got from the shop. She called her space a "mini jungle" complete with wood figurines of animals. Take a look:

Not only this, but Taapsee Pannu also shared a glimpse of her bathroom where she also kept some potted plants. Adding a caption to the post, she wrote, "even my bathroom has a mini plant space #PlantObsessed". Take a look:

Time and again, Taapsee Pannu has given her fans a sneak-peek into her home. It seems to be a beautiful space done up in shades of pastels with floral accents everywhere. She had also shared a picture of herself doing yoga recently in her mini balcony which also harboured some hanging plants and wall decors.

In other news, Taapsee Pannu was last seen on the silver screen in Thappad which released on February 28, 2020, just before the lockdown. The actor shared screen withn actors Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra and others. Thappad is based on a wife's journey towards justice after her husband slaps her at a party.

Taapsee Pannu was then gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Rashami Rocket. The movie is based on a fictional character of a girl from Gujarat who is known to be the fastest runner of her village. It was supposed to release some time in 2020 but due to the lockdown, the production got stalled.

Apart from this, Taapsee Pannu has a host of other movies in her kitty. She will be seen in Tadka, Haseen Dillruba, Shabaash Mithu, Looop Lapeta and Dare and Lovely. Taapsee will also be seen in a South Indian film called Nuvvevaru alongside Andhi.

