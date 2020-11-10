Taapsee Pannu Preps For 'Rashmi Rocket' With Bow Yoga Pose

Taapsee Pannu has been busy shooting for her new project Rashmi Rocket and has been updating her fans with glimpses from the sets. Recently, she took to social media and shared a picture of herself attempting the Bow yoga pose through her official Instagram handle. The actor is in her workout mode in an outdoor space. In the photo, Pannu is stretching her body with Bow yoga pose on the ground.

Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself working out through her official handle on November 10, 2020, Tuesday. She is visible stretching her body by doing a Bow yoga pose with sheer perfection in the backdrop of outdoor space. The actor is exercising on the lush green grass.

She has donned a sports bra and a pink t-back top with a pair of black track pants in this look. Taapsee Pannu has tied her hair in a messy bun and sported a black headband while working out. For a complete look, she has paired her outfit with baby pink and white sports shoes.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Taapsee Pannu wrote about her yoga pose. She penned, “The bow and the arrow! ðŸ¹” and used a hashtag for her movie Rashmi Rocket. Check out Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram post on the sets of her upcoming film below:

Response to Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram post

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Taapsee Pannu garnered more than 1, 85, 000 likes and over 520 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor shared their responses to the picture. Many among them appreciated the actor for her efforts in the movie. Meanwhile, others expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as fire, hearts, heart-eyed smileys, crackers, and clapping hands, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Taapsee Pannu’s photos that you must check:

