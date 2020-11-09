Taapsee Pannu's 'Rashmi Rocket' Pic On A Race Track Makes Fans Say 'Wow'

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has been busy promoting the release of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. Recently, she took to social media and shared a picture of herself standing on the track through her official Instagram handle. The actor seems to be getting ready for the race, tying her hair in a high ponytail. Here is everything you need to know about Taapsee Pannu’s latest Instagram post on the photo-sharing platform.

Taapsee Pannu shares pic on the race track

Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself from her forthcoming venture Rashmi Rocket through her official account on November 9, 2020, Monday. The actor is visible standing on the tracks, tying her hair in a high ponytail. She has donned a sports bra and a blue athleticwear over it and teamed it up with a pair of track pants.

Taapsee Pannu has accessorized her outfit with a sports watch and a headband. In the caption accompanying her post for the Rashmi Rocket movie, the actor wrote about gearing up for her race. She penned, “Let’s do this!”, and added a running girl emoticon and a hashtag for her upcoming movie. The actor also tagged her team members in the photo. Check out Taapsee Pannu’s recent post on the photo-sharing platform below:

Response to Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket post

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, Taapsee Pannu garnered more than 1,00,000 likes and over 350 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities responded to the picture by appreciating the actor and her shoulders. Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped blue heart and clapping hands in the comment section. Meanwhile, Atul Kasbekar exclaimed, “Whoa! Speaking of shoulders”. Various among them dropped a series of emoticons such as hearts, fire and heart-eyed emoticons, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Taapsee Pannu's movies post that you must check out:

