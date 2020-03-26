The Debate
Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Kanika Kapoor Controversy, Says “both Sides Have Their Own Points"

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu has reacted on Kanika Kapoor's actions and said that both sides have their points. Read further to know more details about it.

Taapsee Pannu

Kanika Kapoor made headlines after she tested positive for the Coronavirus after she returned from the UK and it was revealed that not only had she flouted self-quarantine norms, but also attended various parties meeting with multiple people, thus risking turning herself into a super spreader. Several celebrities have voiced their opinion in regard to this revelation made by Kanika Kapoor. Recently, Taapsee Pannu too shared her thoughts on the famous singer.

Taapsee Pannu reacts on Kanika's controversy

Taapsee spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed what she thinks about this whole issue. Taapsee Pannu said that she finds it extremely sad about what happened, and she particularly feels sad for Kanika Kapoor for not considering the severity of the virus. Taapsee Pannu added that at the time many parties were happening and Kanika attended one of them.

Taapsee defended Kanika by saying that the singer did make a few phone calls. The actor said that Kanika mentioned that she made a few phone calls; however, no one showed up for her check-up.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Having said that, Taapsee added that despite all of this, Kanika should have kept herself isolated if she doubted that she had Coronavirus.

In conclusion, Taapsee Pannu said that she is no one to provide points on such a huge issue. She also said that both the cases have their own sides; however, Taapsee admitted that she herself would not do such a thing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on

Taapsee was last seen in Thappad which was a huge success. The actor received massive praise from fans and critics alike. Like Taapsee, several stars have voiced their discomfort with Kanika Kapoor's actions.

