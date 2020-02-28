Taapsee Pannu Reacts To #BoycottThappad, Questions Social Media Trends. Read Here

Ahead of the release of Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad, several social media users started trending a hashtag #BoycottThappad, calling for a ban on the film over her involvement in the anti-CAA protests. Responding to the matter at hand, Taapsee Pannu in a recent interview stated that 'personal opinions' of actors should not affect their profession.

Adding that it takes about 1000-2000 tweets to trend a hashtag, she inquired if it should necessarily affect a film. "I might have different social and political views from a lot of people but that does not mean people will not go and watch the film. An actor is never bigger than a film", Taapsee elaborated in the interview.

For those unaware, Taapsee Pannu had joined a peaceful protest at Carter Road in Mumbai and stood in solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) who were attacked by a masked mob in January.

Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha and has Pink actor Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It also features Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi and Naila Grewal in pivotal roles.

The film revolves around the story of a housewife whose relationship is conditioned by patriarchal rules where she is taken for granted. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on February 28, 2020.

Meanwhile, giving it a high rating of four stars, film analyst Taran Adarsh in his one-word review called the film 'powerful'. He then went on to state that director Anubhav Sinha has made a strong statement yet again and Thappad asks 'uncomfortable questions'. Dishing praise on the Saand Ki Aankh actor he called her 'spectacular' and informed that even her silence speaks volumes

Meanwhile, as per PTI, the Anubhav Sinha directorial has been exempted from SGST for a period of three months. The report quoted a Commercial Tax Department top official stating that the decision was owing to the film’s subject and message that deals with domestic violence. The tickets are levied 18% GST and 9% SGST at present.

