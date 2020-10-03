Taapsee Pannu Bids Adieu To Her Mystery Project 'Anabelle'; See Picture

Taapsee Pannu recently shared a sneak peek of her mystery project Anabelle on her Instagram handle. Glam-doll Taapsee bid adieu to her project as she said that it’s a wrap. The actor teased her fans as she posted a snippet of Anabelle. Have a look at Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram post.

Taapsee Pannu’s photo

Taapsee Pannu’s latest Instagram post featured a sneak peek of the Glam-doll in character for her upcoming project Anabelle. Pannu bid adieu as she announced the completion of the project. In the post, Taapsee can be seen sporting a floral dress with her face away from the camera. She was seated on a stage and was looking towards the hills. The picture also featured a spotlight next to her.

She wrote, “A few months back this felt like a distant dream. It’s a wrap! Time to say goodbye to ‘Anabelle’ See you in theatres soon:)”. Taapsee’s fans were anxious as she teased them with a snippet of her project. They showed their excitement for the project in the comments. Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's latest post.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu Caught 'red-handed' Peeking Into 'Thappad' Director Anubhav Sinha's Phone

Fans’ Reaction

Taapsee Pannu's Anabelle

According to Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu's Anabelle is said to be a Tamil comedy film. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi alongside Taapsee. The film also features the debut of Director Deepak Sundarrajan.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu's 'Safar' Showcases Hardships Faced By Migrant Workers; Watch

Taapsee Pannu's movies

Taapsee Pannu is known for her strong personality that also reflects in the characters she portrays. Taapsee made her Bollywood debut in the film Chashme Baddoor that starred Siddharth, Rishi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Ali Zafar. Pannu also featured in Pink alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Kirti Kulhari a courtroom drama film. Pink received critical reviews and success right after its release. Taapsee Pannu's movies also include Running Shaadi, The Ghazi Attack, Judwaa 2, Badla, Game Over, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh.

In other news, Taapsee Pannu has been making headlines after she shared her support for Anurag Kashyap who was accused of sexual assault by Payal Ghosh. She called her friend the Anurag the biggest feminist on one of her Instagram posts. Taapsee shared a candid snap with him that seemed like a photo from the sets of Manmarziyaan.

Image Credits: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Also Read: When Taapsee Pannu Said She Had To Make 'forced Backdoor Entry' In 2015 Film 'Baby'

Also Read: Gandhi Jayanti: Kajol, Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra & Others Pay Homage To Bapu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.