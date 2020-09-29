'Judwaa 2’: Varun Dhawan & Taapsee Pannu Get Nostalgic As The Film Clocks 3 Years

As the 2017 hit film Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, and Jacqueline Fernandez clocked three years on September 29, the star cast got nostalgic. To commemorate the special day, Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan shared their special memories of the film on their respective social media handles.

Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu celebrate 3 years of Judwaa 2

Varun who played the double role in the film as Raja and Prem, shared a short -poster of the film on his Instagram story as he celebrated the third-year anniversary of the film. The colourful poster showcases the star cast with a film- Jacqueline, Taapse, and himself, as the 'Unchi Hai Building' tune plays in the backdrop. The poster shows a bold message that read, '3 years of Judwaa 2'.

Read: Varun Dhawan Gets A Band-aid On His Nose While Going Shirtless In New Photos

Read: Varun Dhawan And Kiara Advani's Rom-com To Go On Floors In October

Celebrating the third year of Judwaa 2 the Thappad star posted a still collage of two pictures from the popular song of the movie Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12. The first snap shows the trio as they smile and pose for the click while the second picture features Taapsee and Jacqueline in sparkling ensembles as they shake a leg with Varun while they deliver a dance performance.

Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 film is a reboot of the 1997 film 'Judwaa' starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Rambha. The story of the second installment revolves around twin brothers Raja and Prem are separated at birth after their father exposes a kingpin and his racket. They eventually come together to battle a smuggling ring and save their family from certain doom.

Read: Varun Dhawan Features Alongside Triple H And Other Wrestling Stars; See Posts

Read: Varun Dhawan Shows How It Is To Shoot Amid Pandemic; Says 'different Sets But Same Feels'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.