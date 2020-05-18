Taapsee Pannu Says 'struggle Is Real' With Post On AC, Netizens Drop Harsh Comments

The lockdown to battle against COVID-19 is set to go over two months after the third phase, that was to end on Sunday, was extended further. While some more relaxations have been made for the fourth phase, there were numerous issues in getting services during the lockdown. Taapsee Pannu had highlighted it recently when her air-conditioner was malfunctioning.

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan To Taapsee Pannu: Bollywood Stars Who Opened Up About Wage-gap

The actor had taken to her Instagram stories and posted a video where she is lying on her bed and stating that her AC was leaking. She added it was not possible to bring a repairer at home. Taapsee also showed how she tried to stem the leak by tying a cloth to the AC, and arranging a bucket and towels on the floor.

While the post can be understood as the Thappad star sharing her issues with her fans, the caption ‘struggle is real’ that she had given to video did not go down well with a section of the netizens. While one section tried to help her with the technical suggestions to help her resolve the issue, the others caught on the ‘struggle’ bit and posted some harsh reactions.

READ: Taapsee Pannu Gives A Glimpse Of Leaking Bedroom AC, Says 'struggle Is Real' Amid Lockdown

Most of them pointed to her ‘privilege’ in finding a malfunctioning AC as a ‘struggle’. They pointed out how migrant workers and poor people across the country were walking on the streets at the moment due to the lockdown. They mocked her ‘struggle’, and wrote how many did not have a roof or food currently.

Here are the reactions

Meanwhile, Taapsee has been entertaining her fans with some interesting throwback pictures and its back-story. Right from the BTS of her films like Pink, Manmarziyaan to those with her family and childhood moments are winning hearts.

The actor had earlier pledged to support the daily wage workers of the film industry amid the coronavirus pandemic. On the professional front, she made headlines for her performance in Thappad earlier this year, once again after its digital premier.

READ: Taapsee Pannu Recalls Her TIFF Memories, Says 'What An Experience'; Check Out Her Post

READ: Taapsee Pannu Clarifies Her Reaction On PM Modi's '9 PM 9 Min' Call

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.