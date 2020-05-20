Taapsee Pannu Talks About Award Functions; Says 'They Can Be Subjective'

Recently, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu was having a chit-chat with a leading entertainment portal, and during the course of which, there was a section called 'What actors says vs What actors mean'. During the fun-section, she answered for 'I don't believe in awards'. The actor explained that when she said 'I don't believe in awards', she meant she is tired of not getting them. Read on to know how she explained it with her 2016's critically acclaimed film Pink.

READ | Taapsee Pannu Gives A Glimpse Of Leaking Bedroom AC, Says 'struggle Is Real' Amid Lockdown

Taapsee Pannu's take on awards

Interestingly, when asked what the actors mean when they say 'I don't believe in awards', Taapsee Pannu said that they mean they are tired of not getting them. Further, she said that awards are about a bunch of people, basically, the jury members, who decide if the person is the best or not. The Saand Ki Aankh actor said that it feels nice that a bunch of people felt that an artist's performance was the best. But it’s not going to be the validating factor of an actor's career as these awards do not assure that an individual has learned acting.

READ | Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Controversy Over Multiplexes' Disappointment On Films OTT Release

In the same interview, the Badla actor said that giving awards are subjective because a group of people cannot be the ultimate decision-maker of an artist's career. The jury cannot decide if an artist is good enough or not. Later, she mentioned that she did not receive any award for her performance in Pink. The 32-year-old actor said that she bagged appreciation and awards for other films after Pink. Elaborating more for not getting any award for Pink, she said according to her maybe she was not a known face or worth putting on stage at that time. But today random people, who cross her way, recognise her as 'Pink girl'.

READ | Throwback To When Taapsee Pannu Took Fans Through A Tour Of Her Home In Mumbai, Watch

Taapsee Pannu's movies

Talking about the professional front, she was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. The film bagged a positive response from the critics and the audience. The actor has many projects lined up including Haseen Dillruba and Shabaash Mithu, among many others. In addition, she will also team up with actor Tahir Raj Bhasin for the drama Looop Lapeta, which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Run Lola Run.

READ | Taapsee Pannu Says 'struggle Is Real' With Post On AC, Netizens Drop Harsh Comments

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.