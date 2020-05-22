Desi Hacks: How To Fix Leaking AC Just The Way Taapsee Pannu Did

With a lockdown in place to stop spread of Coronavirus, there are only a few things that people can do in case their home appliances stop working. Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu faced a similar situation recently and she decided to deal with it using a desi hack. Her air conditioner was leaking, which made the dirty water spill all over the place. Have a look at how you can deal with such a situation for the time being.

Desi hacks which can help you with a leaking AC

Take two to three long dupattas and tie them together so that you get a long rope-like structure.

Make sure the material of the cloth that you choose is cotton as it has the ability to soak in more water.

Tie the ends of the cotton rope to the part of the air conditioner from where the water has been spilling out.

Let the dupatta role hang in the air and place a bucket at the end of the rope. The water that has been spilling all over the place will gracefully land in the bucket, through the cotton rope.

Make sure you clean the rope and the bucket every once in a while so that it does not stink and invite mosquitoes.

This is just a temporary adjustment. Make sure you call the repair person as soon as possible.

Taapsee Pannu’s desi hacks will help you get control over the situation but it will not ensure the cooling down of your room. To keep your room naturally cool, there are a few things that you can do until your AC is fixed. Have a look at the easy steps to follow here.

You can keep your room cool by placing a bowl full of ice in front of your table fan. This will ensure that cool air is circulated in the room.

Keep the lights dim as the heat in the room increases with the right lights due to the warmth generated by the bulbs and tubes.

Keep all your window and door open so that the breeze keeps flowing across the room. Proper ventilation is necessary to avoid suffocation of any kind.

